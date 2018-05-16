Head to Head Comparison: Versum Materials (VSM) versus Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES)

Versum Materials (NYSE: VSM) and Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Versum Materials and Advanced Emissions Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versum Materials 14.12% 459.92% 18.19% Advanced Emissions Solutions 83.37% 43.68% 37.45%

Versum Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Advanced Emissions Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Versum Materials pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Advanced Emissions Solutions pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Versum Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Versum Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Versum Materials has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Emissions Solutions has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versum Materials and Advanced Emissions Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versum Materials $1.13 billion 3.75 $193.00 million $1.91 20.33 Advanced Emissions Solutions $35.69 million 6.65 $27.87 million $1.56 7.42

Versum Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Emissions Solutions. Advanced Emissions Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versum Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Versum Materials and Advanced Emissions Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versum Materials 0 1 7 0 2.88 Advanced Emissions Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Versum Materials presently has a consensus price target of $38.86, indicating a potential upside of 0.07%. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.22%. Given Advanced Emissions Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Emissions Solutions is more favorable than Versum Materials.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays. The DS&S segment develops, designs, manufactures, and sells bulk gas, specialty gas, and specialty chemical cabinets and systems, which are used to manage the delivery of key materials into the semiconductor manufacturing process; and flow and temperature control systems and analytical systems to capture data. It also engages in the project management for installation and startup of the gas and chemical delivery systems, and inventory management; and provision of spare parts, equipment upgrades, equipment maintenance, and training services. In addition, this segment offers on-site services to assist customers in managing the inventory of gases and chemicals comprising ordering, product changes and monitoring, quality assurance, operation of delivery systems, and managing the bulk gas and specialty gas operations. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc. (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC. ADA holds a 42.5% controlling interest in Clean Coal Solutions, LLC. It operates in three segments: Refined coal (RC), Emission control (EC) and CO2 capture (CC). ADA is a supplier of mercury control equipment and services to the EC markets. It also offers dry sorbent injection systems (DSI) to control SO2 and acid gases. Products, such as the Company’s CyCleanTM and M-45TM technologies, its pre-combustion coal treatment processes that provide electric power generators mercury emission control. In September 2012, it acquired the assets of Bulk Conveyor Specialist Inc. and Bulk Conveyor Services, Inc.

