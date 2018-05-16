Head to Head Comparison: Standard Motor Products (SMP) and Its Peers

Standard Motor Products (NYSE: SMP) is one of 45 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Standard Motor Products to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Motor Products and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 2.76% 12.72% 7.11% Standard Motor Products Competitors 2.49% 19.39% 5.78%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Standard Motor Products and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 2 1 0 2.33 Standard Motor Products Competitors 269 1294 1872 84 2.50

Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.48%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 9.84%. Given Standard Motor Products’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Standard Motor Products is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Motor Products’ rivals have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Standard Motor Products and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.12 billion $37.97 million 15.33 Standard Motor Products Competitors $7.97 billion $495.49 million 13.25

Standard Motor Products’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Motor Products. Standard Motor Products is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Standard Motor Products pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Standard Motor Products pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 22.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Standard Motor Products rivals beat Standard Motor Products on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands. The company's Temperature Control segment manufacture, remanufacture, and distribute replacement parts for automotive temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems, primarily under the Four Seasons, EVERCO, ACi, and Hayden brands. This segment provides new and remanufactured compressors, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves, heater cores, AC service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies, fan clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products primarily to large retail chains, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. Standard Motor Products, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

