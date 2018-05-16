Head-To-Head Comparison: Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) versus Its Competitors

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) is one of 22 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Arcadia Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arcadia Biosciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Arcadia Biosciences Competitors 183 594 654 38 2.37

Arcadia Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.34%. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 11.12%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $4.03 million -$15.70 million -1.62 Arcadia Biosciences Competitors $3.12 billion $272.01 million -5.39

Arcadia Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences. Arcadia Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -686.10% -259.46% -82.98% Arcadia Biosciences Competitors -1,706.19% -18.79% -11.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -5.7, meaning that its stock price is 670% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 0.53, meaning that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arcadia Biosciences competitors beat Arcadia Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology trait company. The Company develops a portfolio of yield and traits addressing multiple crops that supply the global food and feed markets. It has a pipeline of products in development incorporating its traits, including products that are in advanced stages of development or on the market. Its crop yield traits are utilized by its partners to develop higher yielding seeds for global crops, including wheat, rice, soybean, corn, and sugarcane, as well as for other crops, such as cotton, turf and trees. The Company’s portfolio of agricultural productivity traits includes Nitrogen Use Efficiency (NUE), Water Use Efficiency (WUE), Drought Tolerance (DT), Salinity Tolerance (ST) and Herbicide Tolerance. It has presence in the United States, Africa, India, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, France and Canada.

