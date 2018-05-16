Head-To-Head Comparison: ADOCIA (ADOCY) & Turning Point Brands (TPB)

ADOCIA (OTCMKTS: ADOCY) and Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Turning Point Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. ADOCIA does not pay a dividend. Turning Point Brands pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current recommendations for ADOCIA and Turning Point Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADOCIA 0 0 0 0 N/A Turning Point Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

Turning Point Brands has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.27%. Given Turning Point Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Turning Point Brands is more favorable than ADOCIA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADOCIA and Turning Point Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOCIA $24.89 million 5.25 -$8.73 million N/A N/A Turning Point Brands $285.78 million 1.57 $20.20 million $1.08 21.60

Turning Point Brands has higher revenue and earnings than ADOCIA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of Turning Point Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Turning Point Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ADOCIA and Turning Point Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOCIA N/A N/A N/A Turning Point Brands 7.29% 52.48% 9.20%

Volatility and Risk

ADOCIA has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turning Point Brands has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Turning Point Brands beats ADOCIA on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADOCIA

Adocia Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines for the treatment of diabetes from already-approved therapeutic molecules. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed from polymers, oligomers, and small organic compounds to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins. The companys clinical product pipeline includes four insulin formulations, including BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200, which are ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analogs; HinsBet U100, rapid-acting formulation of human insulin; and BioChaperone Combo, a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro. It is also developing six preclinical products, such as BioChaperone Human Glucagon, an aqueous formulation of human glucagon; BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide that are combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s; BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone Lispro Exenatide, which are combinations of insulin lispro with synergistic prandial hormones; and HinsBet U500, a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human insulin. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products. The Smoking Products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, and related products, as well as finished cigars, make-your-own cigar tobaccos, and cigar wraps; and processes, packages, and markets pipe tobaccos. The NewGen Products segment markets and distributes liquid vapor products, tobacco vaporizer products, and other products without tobacco and nicotine, including e-cigarettes, e-liquids, vaporizers, and other related products; and distributes various assortments of vaping products to non-traditional retail outlets through VaporBeast and Vapor Shark, as well as distributes various vaping related products to individual consumers through Vapor Shark branded retail outlets. The company sells its products under the Zig-Zag, Beech-Nut, Stoker's, Trophy, Havana Blossom, Durango, Our Pride, Big Mountain, Appalachia, Springfield Standard, Snake River, Tequila Sunrise, Fred's Choice, Old Hillside, Red Cap, Tennessee Chew, VaporBeast, and Vapor Shark brands. It sells its products to wholesale distributors and retail merchants in the independent and chain convenience store, tobacco outlet, food store, mass merchandising, and drug store and non-traditional retail channels. The company was formerly known as North Atlantic Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to Turning Point Brands, Inc. in November 2015. Turning Point Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

