Head to Head Analysis: Information Services Group (III) vs. RMR Group (RMR)

Information Services Group (NASDAQ: III) and RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Information Services Group alerts:

This table compares Information Services Group and RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group -0.50% 12.01% 3.40% RMR Group 23.43% 10.30% 8.06%

This table compares Information Services Group and RMR Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $269.55 million 0.66 -$2.13 million $0.16 25.00 RMR Group $271.73 million 8.82 $42.29 million $3.79 20.29

RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Information Services Group. RMR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

RMR Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Information Services Group does not pay a dividend. RMR Group pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Information Services Group has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RMR Group has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Information Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of RMR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Information Services Group and RMR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 RMR Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Information Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. RMR Group has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.27%. Given Information Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than RMR Group.

Summary

RMR Group beats Information Services Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc. operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company serves private sector clients operating in the financial services, telecommunications, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, transportation and travel, and energy and utilities industries; and public sector customers, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.