Head to Head Analysis: Imperial Brands (IMBBY) versus Lonza Group (LZAGY)

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS: IMBBY) and Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Brands and Lonza Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Brands N/A N/A N/A Lonza Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Imperial Brands and Lonza Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Brands $39.59 billion 0.91 $1.79 billion $3.49 10.83 Lonza Group $5.19 billion 3.77 $737.83 million $1.19 22.07

Imperial Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Lonza Group. Imperial Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lonza Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Imperial Brands has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lonza Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Imperial Brands and Lonza Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Brands 0 5 1 0 2.17 Lonza Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Imperial Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lonza Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Imperial Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Imperial Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Lonza Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Imperial Brands pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lonza Group pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Lonza Group beats Imperial Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide. It also provides logistics services that include the distribution of tobacco products for tobacco product manufacturers; and various non-tobacco products and services. In addition, the company is involved in the management of a golf course; market of papers; distribution of pharmaceuticals, POS software, and published materials and other products; and printing and publishing activities, as well as offers long haul transportation, industrial parcel and express delivery, advertising, and support management services. Further, it owns the trademarks; and retails its products. The company was formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC and changed its name to Imperial Brands PLC in February 2016. Imperial Brands PLC was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. It offers products and services from the custom development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients to dosage forms for the pharma and consumer health, and nutrition industries. The company also provides drinking water sanitizers, nutraceuticals, antidandruff agents, and other personal care ingredients; and agricultural products and advanced coatings and composites, as well as microbial control solutions that combat dangerous viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens. Lonza Group Ltd was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

