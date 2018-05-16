Head-To-Head Analysis: Crane (CR) versus Sun Hydraulics (SNHY)

Crane (NYSE: CR) and Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Sun Hydraulics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Crane shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Sun Hydraulics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Crane has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Hydraulics has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Crane pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sun Hydraulics pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Crane pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Hydraulics pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Crane and Sun Hydraulics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 3 11 0 2.79 Sun Hydraulics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Crane currently has a consensus price target of $106.88, suggesting a potential upside of 24.82%. Sun Hydraulics has a consensus price target of $60.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.34%. Given Sun Hydraulics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Hydraulics is more favorable than Crane.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crane and Sun Hydraulics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $2.79 billion 1.83 $171.80 million $4.53 18.90 Sun Hydraulics $342.84 million 4.47 $31.55 million $1.60 30.29

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Hydraulics. Crane is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Hydraulics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and Sun Hydraulics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 6.09% 21.08% 7.64% Sun Hydraulics 9.27% 14.12% 9.30%

Summary

Sun Hydraulics beats Crane on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, Westlock, WTA, Stockham, Wask, Viking Johnson, IAT, Hattersley, NABIC, Sperryn, Wade, Rhodes, Brownall, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment provides coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers and recyclers, bill validators and recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and vending management software, and cashless payment and wireless connectivity products, as well as engineered banknotes. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as food and beverage companies. The company's Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon names to commercial and military aerospace, and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, and truck bodies and trailers, as well as commercial and industrial buildings. The company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems. The company offers various screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, including electrically actuated and non-electrically actuated products; electro-hydraulics; manifolds that are machined to create threaded cavities and channels; and integrated package solutions, which consists of multiple cartridge valves assembled into a custom designed manifolds for industrial and mobile hydraulics markets under the Sun Hydraulics brand name. It also designs and manufactures electronic control, display, and instrumentation solutions for recreational and off-highway vehicles, and stationary and power generation equipment under the Enovation Controls, Murphy, and Zero Off brand names; and digital and analog electronic controller products for the fluid power industry under the HCT brand name. The company sells its hydraulic products primarily through independent fluid power channel partners, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturer customers and other companies in the hydraulics industry; and electronic products to original equipment manufacturer customers. Sun Hydraulics Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

