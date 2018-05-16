H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

HEES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $44.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America set a $45.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, COO Bradley W. Barber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,619,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $408,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,821 shares of company stock worth $12,004,755 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. 237,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,553. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.51.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc is an integrated equipment services company. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company rented, sold and provided parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

