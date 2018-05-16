HC Wainwright Analysts Give AmpliPhi Biosciences (APHB) a $6.00 Price Target

AmpliPhi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) received a $6.00 price target from HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 408.47% from the company’s current price.

AmpliPhi Biosciences opened at $1.18 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. AmpliPhi Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

AmpliPhi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. AmpliPhi Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,050.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million.

In other AmpliPhi Biosciences news, Director Jeremy Curnock Cook purchased 354,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $545,645.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $508.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AmpliPhi Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmpliPhi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 831,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 5.05% of AmpliPhi Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AmpliPhi Biosciences

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa infections.

