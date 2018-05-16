Haynes International (HAYN) Receives $45.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International traded up $0.61, reaching $40.37, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,020. The firm has a market cap of $493.16 million, a P/E ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 1.37. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $110.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.71 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. Haynes International’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -112.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Haynes International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 203,465 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth about $7,038,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth about $4,809,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Haynes International by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 207,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 117,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,876,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.