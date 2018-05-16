Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit traded up $10.14, hitting $10.14, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 3,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.73. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 9.62%. equities analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, major shareholder Jmp Group Llc bought 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $51,485.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought a total of 92,730 shares of company stock worth $974,470 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $12.00 target price on shares of Harvest Capital Credit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.