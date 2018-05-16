HarmonyCoin Price Reaches $0.0064 (HMC)

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. HarmonyCoin has a total market cap of $3,569.00 and $3,686.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HarmonyCoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One HarmonyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003992 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00736976 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00055949 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00146920 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00088136 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Coin Profile

HarmonyCoin’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity . The official website for HarmonyCoin is www.hmc21.co

HarmonyCoin Coin Trading

HarmonyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarmonyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HarmonyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

