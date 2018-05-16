Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,106,000. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 180,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 26,082 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 48,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 449,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,654,000 after buying an additional 36,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF opened at $45.37 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.19 and a 1 year high of $45.77.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

