Hanesbrands (HBI) Holdings Cut by Northern Capital Management LLC

Northern Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,365 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 51,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $1,071,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hanesbrands opened at $17.27 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 75.80%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

