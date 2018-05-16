Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 20,147 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,147 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $19,247,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 402.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 35,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,682,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,175,000 after buying an additional 135,896 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 145,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 42,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 45,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola opened at $41.72 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $179.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $84,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, February 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.80 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

