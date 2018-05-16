Halliburton (HAL) Short Interest Down 22.8% in April

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700,743 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the April 13th total of 20,341,714 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,467,561 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 90,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Banced Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2,176.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679,204 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 649,371 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $3,214,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Halliburton by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 11,135 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

