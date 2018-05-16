Halliburton (HAL) Shares Bought by Afam Capital Inc.

Afam Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,517 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 90,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Banced Corp purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 2,176.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679,204 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 649,371 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Halliburton by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 11,135 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

HAL stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

