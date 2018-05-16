Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,785 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group opened at $26.72 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $632.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 1,407,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $49,024,722.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAIN. UBS set a $28.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

