Haemonetics (HAE) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Haemonetics worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2,845.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $28,097.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $28,308.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $218,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $64,640 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on Haemonetics to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

NYSE HAE opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $86.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $233.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $260.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.

