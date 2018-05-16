GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 875 Shares of American Ecology Co. (ECOL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in American Ecology Co. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.99% of American Ecology worth $23,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Ecology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,661,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Ecology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 991,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Ecology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 805,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 75,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Ecology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Ecology by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Ecology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Ecology from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of American Ecology in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded American Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on American Ecology in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

In other news, EVP Steven D. Welling sold 8,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $470,421.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,954.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen A. Romano sold 3,000 shares of American Ecology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $176,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,482 shares of company stock worth $2,531,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ECOL stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.66. American Ecology Co. has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

American Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.75 million. American Ecology had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. analysts predict that American Ecology Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 19th. American Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

American Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Ecology Co. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.