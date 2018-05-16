GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 77,846 Shares of Graco (GGG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,846 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Graco worth $20,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Graco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $657,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Patrick J. Mchale sold 221,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $10,003,967.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 453,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,485,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,295 shares of company stock worth $12,588,756. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. Graco has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Graco had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Graco will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th were paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Graco’s payout ratio is 37.06%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

