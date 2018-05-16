GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $21.94 Million Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.06% of AMERISAFE worth $21,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMSF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 167,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth about $3,640,000.

In other news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 7,500 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $416,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,450.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 691 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $38,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,432 shares of company stock valued at $578,872. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMERISAFE opened at $59.00 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.84. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.52 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.14%. sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

