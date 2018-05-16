GWG (GWGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.10 EPS

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GWG had a negative net margin of 56.86% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million.

Shares of GWG opened at $8.10 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. GWG has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWGH shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of GWG in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and appointed agents.

