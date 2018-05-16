Guyana Goldfields (GUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.97

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.97 and last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 270764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Guyana Goldfields from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Guyana Goldfields from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.25.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. Guyana Goldfields had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of C$78.01 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Paul Murphy sold 7,800 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total transaction of C$41,262.00. Also, Director Scott Andrew Caldwell sold 25,000 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$128,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,700 shares of company stock valued at $189,269.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora gold project located in Guyana. The company also holds a contiguous 216,995 acre land package located in the Aranka district of Guyana.

