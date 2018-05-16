Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $42.84 Million Position in IBM (IBM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IBM were worth $42,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in IBM by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 90,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co lifted its position in shares of IBM by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co now owns 27,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of IBM by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

In other IBM news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $2,010,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBM opened at $143.74 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . IBM has a 1 year low of $142.95 and a 1 year high of $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. IBM had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $19.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that IBM will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. IBM’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded IBM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale set a $149.00 target price on IBM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded IBM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.90.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

