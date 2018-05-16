Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Shares Down 4.5%

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $19.92. 345,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 477,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUPV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Santander raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.96 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 21.55%. analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 188.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, GRATRY & Co LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.