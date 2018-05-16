Greggs (GRG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,018.00

Greggs (LON:GRG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,018 ($13.81) and last traded at GBX 1,025 ($13.90), with a volume of 700651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,025 ($13.90).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRG shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Greggs from GBX 1,350 ($18.31) to GBX 1,450 ($19.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.97) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.18) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.89) price target (down previously from GBX 1,200 ($16.28)) on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Greggs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,194 ($16.20).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $10.30.

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 9,209 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($16.55), for a total transaction of £112,349.80 ($152,400.71).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

