GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG) Issues Earnings Results

GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of GHG opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. GreenTree Hospitality Gr has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Gr during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,544,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Gr during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Gr during the 1st quarter valued at about $956,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Gr during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Gr during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,344,000. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Gr in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Gr in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Gr

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of December 31, 2017, its hotel network comprised 2,289 hotels with 190,807 rooms covering 4 centrally-administrated municipalities and 263 cities throughout 27 provinces and autonomous regions in China, as well as 306 hotels with 23,157 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

