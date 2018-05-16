GreenSky (GSKY) Announces May 24th IPO

GreenSky (GSKY) is planning to raise $750 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, May 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 34,100,000 shares at $21.00-$23.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, GreenSky generated $345.9 million in revenue and $99.2 million in net income. GreenSky has a market-cap of $906.3 million.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Raymond James, Sandler O’Neill + Partners, Fifth Third Securities and Guggenheim Securities were co-managers.

GreenSky provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a leading technology company that powers commerce at the point of sale. Our platform facilitates merchant sales, while reducing the friction, and improving the economics, associated with a consumer making a purchase and a bank extending financing for that purchase. We had approximately 11,000 active merchants on our platform as of December 31, 2017 and, from our inception through December 31, 2017, merchants used our platform to enable approximately 1.6 million consumers to finance over $11 billion of transactions with our Bank Partners. “.

GreenSky was founded in 2017 and has 949 employees. The company is located at 5565 Glenridge Connector, Suite 700, Atlanta, GA 30342, US and can be reached via phone at (678) 264-6105 or on the web at http://www.greenskycredit.com.

