Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,113,000 after acquiring an additional 490,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,422,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $82,309,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $57,764,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 562,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.76. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $72.49 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.25 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Compass Point cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

In other Green Dot news, insider Steven W. Streit sold 20,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $1,217,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 4,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $338,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 60,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,534.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,837 shares of company stock worth $26,501,696. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

