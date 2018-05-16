Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,830 Shares of General Dynamics (GD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 440 Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,292.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.52, for a total value of $1,341,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,253 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,831. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on General Dynamics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.72.

Shares of General Dynamics opened at $201.65 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $200.13 and a 12 month high of $202.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.