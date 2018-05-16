Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 221,908 Ford Motor (F)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 221,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,818,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,594,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962,611 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,256,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337,350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $100,670,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,084,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $100,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 509.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 5,982,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,544 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Piper Jaffray lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.48 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.78 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.14 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

F stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. sold 454,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $4,687,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.