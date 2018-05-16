Great Ajax (AJX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Great Ajax from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

AJX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. 967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.62. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 9.40%. analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resource America Inc. raised its position in Great Ajax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 276,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Family Management Corp raised its position in Great Ajax by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 198,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Great Ajax by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 58,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Company Profile

