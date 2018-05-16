Granite Springs Asset Management LLC Buys 801 Shares of Citigroup (C)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,678,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,331,000 after acquiring an additional 287,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,541,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,402,000 after acquiring an additional 256,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,906,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,194,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,282,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,538,000 after acquiring an additional 320,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,649,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,162,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup has a one year low of $72.37 and a one year high of $73.02.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.92.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

