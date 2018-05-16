Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,577,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Government Properties Income Trust were worth $21,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 615,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 130,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Government Properties Income Trust alerts:

GOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Government Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of Government Properties Income Trust opened at $13.33 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . Government Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Government Properties Income Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. Government Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 85.15%.

About Government Properties Income Trust

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to the U.S. Government and other government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Government Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Government Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.