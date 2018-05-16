GoldPieces (GP) Price Tops $0.0717 on Major Exchanges

GoldPieces (CURRENCY:GP) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, GoldPieces has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One GoldPieces coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. GoldPieces has a total market capitalization of $87,521.00 and approximately $1,660.00 worth of GoldPieces was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldPieces alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.03 or 0.04947430 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00030235 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001561 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015342 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010791 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002801 BTC.

GoldPieces Profile

GoldPieces (CRYPTO:GP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2015. GoldPieces’ total supply is 1,220,161 coins. GoldPieces’ official Twitter account is @Gold_Pieces and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldPieces is goldpieces.net

Buying and Selling GoldPieces

GoldPieces can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldPieces directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldPieces should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldPieces using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldPieces Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldPieces and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.