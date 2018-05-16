Goldman Sachs Reiterates “€91.00” Price Target for Duerr (DUE)

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €91.00 ($108.33) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DUE. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($152.38) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($128.57) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($154.76) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €110.81 ($131.92).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €86.34 ($102.79) on Wednesday. Duerr has a twelve month low of €76.69 ($91.30) and a twelve month high of €120.55 ($143.51).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and offers hardware and software solutions in the area of paint shop technology, as well as software for networking and controlling production systems.

