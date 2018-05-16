Goldman Sachs Lowers Education Realty Trust (EDR) to Neutral

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price target on shares of Education Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Education Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Education Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

EDR stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Education Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Education Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Education Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 185.7% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 951,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after buying an additional 618,353 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 38.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 2,325,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,156,000 after buying an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 56.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter.

About Education Realty Trust

One of America's largest owners, developers and managers of collegiate housing, EdR (NYSE:EDR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that owns or manages 85 communities with more than 45,500 beds serving 53 universities in 26 states. EdR is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P MidCap 400 and the Morgan Stanley REIT indices.

