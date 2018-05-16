Goldman Sachs Analysts Give BMW (BMW) a €86.00 Price Target

BMW (ETR:BMW) received a €86.00 ($102.38) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMW. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BMW in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($91.67) price objective on BMW and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS set a €85.00 ($101.19) price objective on BMW and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($113.10) price objective on BMW and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €110.00 ($130.95) price objective on BMW and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €96.87 ($115.32).

Shares of ETR BMW traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €92.16 ($109.71). 1,302,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. BMW has a twelve month low of €77.07 ($91.75) and a twelve month high of €97.04 ($115.52).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

