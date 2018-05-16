Golar LNG (GLNG) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of Golar LNG opened at $33.73 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.74. Golar LNG has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $57.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 125.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. research analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,382,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Ascend Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascend Capital LLC now owns 1,737,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,807,000 after purchasing an additional 700,436 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,631,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after purchasing an additional 203,080 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $47,112,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 829,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

