Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG) Insider Carolyn Ferguson Acquires 8 Shares of Stock

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,851 ($25.11) per share, for a total transaction of £148.08 ($200.87).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 25th, Carolyn Ferguson sold 155 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,951 ($26.47), for a total value of £3,024.05 ($4,102.08).

On Monday, March 12th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 9 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,651 ($22.40) per share, for a total transaction of £148.59 ($201.56).

Shares of LON:GOG opened at GBX 1,863 ($25.27) on Wednesday. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,310 ($17.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,952 ($26.48).

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported GBX 115.50 ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Go-Ahead Group had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of GBX 182.94 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th were paid a GBX 30.17 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 5th.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOG shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,340 ($31.74) to GBX 1,840 ($24.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,940 ($26.32) to GBX 2,030 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($28.21) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,745 ($23.67) to GBX 2,360 ($32.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,961.82 ($26.61).

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

