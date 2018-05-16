Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG) Insider Carolyn Ferguson Acquires 8 Shares of Stock

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,851 ($25.11) per share, for a total transaction of £148.08 ($200.87).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 25th, Carolyn Ferguson sold 155 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,951 ($26.47), for a total value of £3,024.05 ($4,102.08).
  • On Monday, March 12th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 9 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,651 ($22.40) per share, for a total transaction of £148.59 ($201.56).

Shares of LON:GOG opened at GBX 1,863 ($25.27) on Wednesday. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,310 ($17.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,952 ($26.48).

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported GBX 115.50 ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Go-Ahead Group had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of GBX 182.94 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th were paid a GBX 30.17 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 5th.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOG shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,340 ($31.74) to GBX 1,840 ($24.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,940 ($26.32) to GBX 2,030 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($28.21) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,745 ($23.67) to GBX 2,360 ($32.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,961.82 ($26.61).

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)

