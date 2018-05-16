GMS (GMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on shares of GMS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of GMS in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of GMS in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Nomura started coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $41.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.73.

GMS opened at $29.40 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. GMS has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). GMS had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $585.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,121,655.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $398,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,653,713.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,140 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GMS by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in GMS by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings.

