Gluskin Sheff (GS) Receives Hold Rating from Desjardins

Gluskin Sheff (TSE:GS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Desjardins in a report released on Monday. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gluskin Sheff’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Gluskin Sheff from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gluskin Sheff from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.42.

Gluskin Sheff opened at C$16.30 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Gluskin Sheff has a 12-month low of C$14.15 and a 12-month high of C$19.20.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Moody purchased 15,000 shares of Gluskin Sheff stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,300.00. Also, insider Jim Demetris Bantis purchased 10,000 shares of Gluskin Sheff stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,000.00. Insiders have purchased 51,000 shares of company stock worth $733,810 in the last quarter.

Gluskin Sheff Company Profile

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

