Gluskin Sheff (GS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gluskin Sheff (TSE:GS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gluskin Sheff in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Gluskin Sheff opened at C$16.30 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Gluskin Sheff has a twelve month low of C$14.15 and a twelve month high of C$19.20.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Moody bought 15,000 shares of Gluskin Sheff stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.22 per share, with a total value of C$213,300.00. Also, Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert bought 17,000 shares of Gluskin Sheff stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,180.00. Insiders have acquired 51,000 shares of company stock worth $733,810 over the last ninety days.

Gluskin Sheff Company Profile

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

