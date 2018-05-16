Gluskin Sheff (GS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gluskin Sheff (TSE:GS) in a research note released on Monday morning. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gluskin Sheff’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.42.

Get Gluskin Sheff alerts:

Shares of TSE GS opened at C$16.30 on Monday. Gluskin Sheff has a 52-week low of C$14.15 and a 52-week high of C$19.20.

In related news, Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,180.00. Also, insider Jeffrey Moody acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.37 per share, with a total value of C$129,330.00. Insiders bought a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $733,810 in the last quarter.

About Gluskin Sheff

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

Receive News & Ratings for Gluskin Sheff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gluskin Sheff and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.