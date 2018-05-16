Glu Mobile (GLUU) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $5.58

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 74467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Glu Mobile from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $5.00 target price on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $763.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 26.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, CRO Chris Akhavan sold 339,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,702,507.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 275,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,058.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Masi Niccolo De sold 134,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $648,315.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 524,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,071.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,004 shares of company stock worth $3,034,061. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

