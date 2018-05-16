Global X Management Co. LLC Invests $202,000 in Packaging Co. of America (PKG) Stock

Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7,416.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,373 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,040,000 after purchasing an additional 508,733 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,248,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,301,000 after purchasing an additional 273,900 shares during the last quarter. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,191,000. Finally, Glenhill Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

PKG stock opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.81. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $114.42 and a 1 year high of $116.06.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

