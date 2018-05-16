Global X Management Co. LLC Invests $140,000 in Intrepid Potash (IPI) Stock

Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 82.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $1,839,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 761,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Financial Holdings Ltd Fairfax sold 4,155,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $16,495,604.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 365,900 shares of company stock worth $1,380,470 and sold 7,305,338 shares worth $30,514,323. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

IPI stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens upgraded Intrepid Potash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Intrepid Potash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.56 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

