Global X Management Co. LLC Has $222,000 Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc (USCR)

Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 208.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USCR. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000.

USCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on U.S. Concrete to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Concrete from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of U.S. Concrete opened at $60.65 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . U.S. Concrete, Inc has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $60.40. The stock has a market cap of $987.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.14 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Baker Peabody sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,267. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

