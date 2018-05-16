Global Payments (GPN) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $7,724,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,773,000 after buying an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, TT International boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. TT International now owns 78,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $113.25 and a 12-month high of $114.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.06 million. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 1.00%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global Payments from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Payments from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Global Payments to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Global Payments to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total value of $68,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,857.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total value of $712,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,648 shares of company stock worth $2,634,634 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

